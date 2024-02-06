Left Menu

SFIO starts probe against Kerala CM's daughter's firm; inspects CMRL's Aluva office

The allegation is that Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. collected money from CMRL without providing any services.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) officials have started the probe into the alleged payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL) to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter. The allegation is that Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. collected money from CMRL without providing any services.

SFIO officials have been inspecting the corporate office of CMRL in Aluva, Ernakulam since Monday. According to sources, the officials reportedly checked the documents related to the alleged pay-offs made by the company to Veena and Exalogic Solutions.

The SFIO had formed an investigation team after the Centre ordered for a probe. Earlier, Minister of State V Muraleedharan claimed that the Kerala Chief Minister's daughter's company was not able to produce any evidence for Exalogic Solutions providing service to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

"The Minister of Corporate Affairs has come out with a report that says that they have not been able to give a satisfactory answer regarding the services that they provided to the company in Aluva, CMRL...But his daughter has not been able to produce any such agreement. She was not able to clarify what service she provided, so she received Rs 1.75 crore, which amounts to a bribe. The report says that CM's daughter received a bribe of Rs 1.75 crores from a company that was receiving many benefits and required benefits from the government," said MoS Muraleedharan. Meanwhile, CM Vijayan recently stated in the assembly that his daughter started the company with the retirement benefits of his wife, Kamala Vijayan who was a teacher.

The Kerala CM rejected allegations against his daughter Veena and her firm Exalogic Solutions of allegedly receiving "illegal payment" from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and said these were legal business deals. "Exalogic had done business with several companies and CMRL was one of them. Exalogic received remuneration as part of a legal agreement with CMRL. There is a deduction of income tax at source and a payment of GST. It is understood that this has been disclosed in the income tax return of Exalogic Company," the Kerala CM said. (ANI)

