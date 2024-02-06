Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL36 BIZ-PM-ENERGY **** India to see investment of USD 67 billion in next 5-6 years in energy sector: PM Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will see an investment of USD 67 billion in the energy sector in next 5 to 6 years as he invited global investors to participate in India's growth story. **** DEL20 ED-AAP-2ND LD SEARCHES **** ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA, persons linked to AAP New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the DJB, official sources said. **** DEL34 UKD-LD UCC ASSEMBLY **** UCC bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code bill -- which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand -- was tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday. **** DEL35 DL-AAP-LD ATISHI-ED **** BJP-led Centre trying to scare AAP leaders by conducting ED raids: Atishi New Delhi: Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is trying to ''scare and silence'' the party by conducting ED raids on its leaders. **** CAL7 WB-ED-LD SEARCHES **** ED searches at multiple places in West Bengal in 'embezzlement' of MGNREGA funds Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning started simultaneous searches at multiple places in West Bengal, including residences of some state officers, in connection with its investigation into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said. **** DEL14 UP-BUD-BJP **** UP budget shows the state's growing economic might: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh budget underlines the growing economic might of the state and its proposals will help in research and skill development, women empowerment and farmers' progress. **** DEL18 CONG-PM **** Cong flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Nehru New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him ''viciously'' attack Jawaharlal Nehru. **** DEL17 INDIA-ZAMBIA-ASSISTANCE **** India sends assistance to Zambia following outbreak of cholera New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent around 3.5 tonnes of aid, including medicines, to Zambia to help the country deal with an outbreak of cholera. **** CAL2 OD-CONG-YATRA **** Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra to enter Odisha on Tuesday Rourkela: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to enter Odisha on Tuesday. **** CAL3 JH-YATRA **** Nyay Yatra resumes from Jharkhand's Khunti Khunti: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Jharkhand's Khunti district on Tuesday morning. **** BOM6 MP-FIRE-LD FACTORY **** 3 persons killed, 40 injured in blaze at firecrackers unit in MP's Harda town Harda/Bhopal: Three persons were killed and 40 others injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. **** BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-LD INDIA-QATAR-LNG **** India to sign multi-billion dollar deal to extend LNG imports from Qatar for 20 years Betul (Goa): India is likely to sign on Tuesday a multi-billion dollar deal to extend LNG imports from Qatar till 2048 at rates that are lower than current prices, sources said ****.

FOREIGN FGN19 PAK-POLLS-CAMPAIGNING **** Pakistan prepares for election day as campaigning takes mandatory pause Islamabad: Pakistan's electioneering would end Tuesday night for a mandatory cool-down period ahead of the February 8 polls to let the voters think deeply before exercising their franchise for their favourite candidates at the national and provincial legislatures.By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN14 US-INDIA-LD DRONES **** MQ9-B drones will provide India with enhanced maritime security, domain awareness capability: US Washington: The US has said the sale of 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly USD 4 billion would provide it with an enhanced maritime security and domain awareness capability and give the country outright ownership of these aircraft.By Lalit K Jha ****

