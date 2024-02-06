BJP leader courts controversy with objectionable remarks against Kerala finance minister

BJP leader P C George, who is known for making controversial remarks, is at it again, this time using uncivilised language to berate state Finance Minister K N Balagopal over the negligible raise in the minimum support price for rubber announced in the state budget.

Addressing an NDA footmarch in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the former leader of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) who joined BJP late last month, used objectionable words against Balagopal, criticising him for not fulfilling the long pending demand for higher MSP for rubber in the state.

The MSP for the cash crop was raised by just Rs 10 hike, from Rs 170 to Rs 180.

George also sought to remind the LDF government that it came to power promising to hike the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 250, in its election manifesto.

