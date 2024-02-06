Mamata Banerjee 'very much' part of INDIA bloc, seat-sharing talks on: Rahul Gandhi
She accused the Congress of joining hands with the CPIM to assist the BJP in the elections.On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar parting ways with alliance, and joining the BJP-led NDA, Gandhi said, You can guess what would have been the reasons for his leaving. We will fight in Bihar as part of the INDIA alliance.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is ''very much'' part of the opposition bloc INDIA, and seat-sharing negotiations are underway among the members of the alliance.
Gandhi made the statement while addressing a press conference at Basiya in Gumla district during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
''Mamata-ji is very much part of the INDIA alliance like most of the other members who are part of it,'' he said.
Negotiations are going on among the members of the alliance over seat sharing, and ''that is normal'', he added.
Last week, Banerjee had said that her party TMC won't fight the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in West Bengal. She accused the Congress of joining hands with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections.
On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar parting ways with alliance, and joining the BJP-led NDA, Gandhi said, ''You can guess what would have been the reasons for his leaving. We will fight in Bihar as part of the INDIA alliance.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal: BSF foils huge smuggling bid; smuggler arrested with over Rs 3 cr worth gold
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds all-faith rally in Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers puja at Kalighat temple in Kolkata before scheduled all-faith rally.
Bihar celebrates Ayodhya Ram temple consecration with special prayers, processions
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee begins all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata.