Assam Assembly: Cong MLA suspended for disrupting proceedings

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:16 IST
Assam Assembly: Cong MLA suspended for disrupting proceedings
Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended for the day during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly on Tuesday by Speaker Biswajit Daimary for disrupting proceedings. Ahmed, who was escorted out of the House by marshals, later claimed that he suffered a minor injury in the process.

The MLA rose to his feet and started speaking immediately after BJP legislator Rupak Sarmah completed his speech while moving the motion of thanks on the Governor's address.

Claiming that wrong information was provided by Sarmah, Ahmed urged that these be corrected.

He maintained that though Sarmah had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, foundation stones for which were laid two days ago here, the Centre's investment was only Rs 250 crore in these projects and the latter will be borne by the state. "As such, it would be wrong to thank the prime minister as it is the state's money that is being spent on these projects," Ahmed said. He also disputed the ruling party MLA's contention that the state's perennial flood problem has been solved, claiming that large tracts of land of his Baghbor constituency continue to be inundated annually. Speaker Daimary asked Ahmed to place his points during his opportunity to speak but as the Congress MLA persisted with his speech, the Speaker ordered his suspension. The marshals immediately rushed to Ahmed's seat and forced him out of the House. Ahmed, talking to reporters later, claimed that he has hurt his finger when the marshals pulled him out. While the Speaker did not specify the period for which Ahmed has been suspended, Ahmed said he will be back in the House on Wednesday.

