Beijing calls for 'positive, objective, friendly' China policy from South Korea
China hopes South Korea will pursue a "positive, objective and friendly" policy towards Beijing, foreign minister Wang Yi said in a phone call with his South Korean counterpart on Tuesday.
China and South Korea have close economic ties, and should work together to maintain the stability and smooth flow of industrial and supply chains, China's foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying in a statement.
Both sides also exchanged views over the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
