Senior US Republican Thune says he'll oppose Senate border security bill

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:10 IST
U.S. Republican Senator John Thune said on Tuesday he intends to vote against a motion to proceed on the tough new bipartisan border security bill proposed in the Senate and backed by President Joe Biden.

The Senate is expected to take a first procedural vote on the measure on Wednesday.

