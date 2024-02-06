Senior US Republican Thune says he'll oppose Senate border security bill
U.S. Republican Senator John Thune said on Tuesday he intends to vote against a motion to proceed on the tough new bipartisan border security bill proposed in the Senate and backed by President Joe Biden.
The Senate is expected to take a first procedural vote on the measure on Wednesday.
