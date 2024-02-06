ECOWAS urges politicians in Senegal to urgently re-establish electoral calendar

West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday urged Senegalese politicians to urgently take measures to re-establish an electoral calendar in line with the constitution after parliament delayed the Feb. 25 presidential vote to December.

The bloc added in a statement that it was following the situation with concern, and called on both politicians and the public to help promote peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)