ECOWAS urges Senegal to urgently re-establish electoral calendar

West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday urged Senegalese politicians to urgently take measures to re-establish an electoral calendar in line with the constitution after parliament delayed the Feb. 25 presidential vote to December. The bloc added in a statement that it was following the situation with concern, and called on both politicians and the public to help promote peace.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:43 IST
West Africa's main economic and political bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday urged Senegalese politicians to urgently take measures to re-establish an electoral calendar in line with the constitution after parliament delayed the Feb. 25 presidential vote to December.

The bloc added in a statement that it was following the situation with concern, and called on both politicians and the public to help promote peace. Lawmakers late on Monday approved a last-minute amendment to hold the vote on Dec. 15, sealing an extension of President Macky Sall's mandate that has sparked street protests and international alarm.

The surprise postponement has dismayed those who thought Senegal would stick to a standard electoral course - something that has become increasingly uncommon in West Africa, where ECOWAS is grappling with the fallout of a series of military takeovers in other countries in recent years. Sall, who is not standing in the vote and has reached the constitutional limit of two terms in power, has said the delay was necessary due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the constitutional body that handled the list.

The opposition have launched various legal challenges that could lead to prolonged wrangling in the courts.

