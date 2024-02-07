Crude oil price dip benefit not passed on to consumers: Cong
The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over fuel prices, alleging that crude oil has become cheaper in the last two years but looting from the public continues.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X in which he claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38 per cent but its benefits were not passed on to consumers.In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, Recently the Prime Minister was sermonising in Parliament on inflation and other topics.
The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over fuel prices, alleging that crude oil has become cheaper in the last two years but ''looting from the public continues''.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X in which he claimed that crude oil prices have gone down by 38 per cent but its benefits were not passed on to consumers.
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, ''Recently the Prime Minister was sermonising in Parliament on inflation and other topics. But look at this feat of his government. Crude oil has become cheaper by 38 per cent in 2 years but looting from the public continues.'' This once again proves what Rahul Gandhi has stated that money is being ''looted'' from the public and put into the pockets of ''crony capitalist friends'', Ramesh said.
''This is clearly an injustice to the people of the country. We are raising our voice against the ''anyay kaal'' of the last 10 years through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,'' he said.
The Congress has been also been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over ''increasing'' unemployment and price rise.
