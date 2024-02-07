Left Menu

The ‘none of these candidates' option wins Nevada GOP primary, a symbolic rejection of Nikki Haley

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:05 IST
The ‘none of these candidates' option wins Nevada GOP primary, a symbolic rejection of Nikki Haley

The "none of these candidates" option has won in Nevada's symbolic Republican presidential primary contest, an embarrassing result for Nikki Haley, who was the only major candidate on the ballot.

The former UN ambassador opted to compete in the state-run primary election Tuesday instead of the party's presidential caucuses, the only contest in the state that awards delegates toward the nomination. Former President Donald Trump is the only major candidate competing in the caucuses on Thursday and will likely sweep the state's Republican delegates as a result.

Utilizing a quirk of Nevada election law, more voters on Tuesday marked their primary ballots for "none of these candidates" than cast their votes for Haley.

Haley had said beforehand she was going to "focus on the states that are fair" and did not make much effort to campaign in the western state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024