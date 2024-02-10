Left Menu

Goa Carnival starts with a spectacular float parade in Panaji

The four-day-long carnival festivities began in Goa on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagging off the Carnival Float Parade in Panaji, on the banks of Mandovi river.As the float of King Momo led the parade, thousands of people thronged the city lanes to witness this annual event.

Goa Carnival starts with a spectacular float parade in Panaji
The four-day-long carnival festivities began in Goa on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagging off the Carnival Float Parade in Panaji, on the banks of Mandovi river.

As the float of King Momo led the parade, thousands of people thronged the city lanes to witness this annual event. King Momo is the mythical leader of the highly patronised Carnival Float Parade.

Clive Anthony Gracias, who has been selected as King Momo for this year, read out a decree standing on his float, asking people to eat, drink and be merry during the carnival.

"In Goa, modern trends march beautifully with tradition. I, King Momo, hereby declare the four-day carnival open. Make merry and enjoy to the fullest," he said in the decree.

With Queen Momo by his side, King Momo urged revellers to rock and roll but within control. "Let peace, joy and cheerful fun prevail during my glorious reign," he said. CM Sawant told reporters that parades will be held in four cities over the next four days and will send out the message of communal harmony.

He said that tourists from across India and abroad visit Goa during these days to witness the colourful float parade.

Sawant said that the Carnival Float Parade is unique as it is held only in Goa in the entire country. Each float carries a message, he said. State tourism minister Rohan Khaunte was among other dignitaries who were present during the flagging off ceremony.

