Baba Siddique joins Ajit Pawar's NCP, says Congress "treated him like curry leaves"

Days after resigning from Congress, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday. On February 8, Baba Siddique, a prominent minority face of the Congress in Mumbai, announced his decision to sever his 48-year-old tie with the party.

After joining hands with Ajit Pawar, he said, "Congress does politics of perception, they want our votes but don't want to give anything." He launched a sharp attack on Congress and alleged that he was treated in Congress like "curry leaves" are used to enhance the taste of food.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Now, it is done. 'Ab kya rona, jab chidiya chug gayi khet' (what is the use of crying over spilled milk). It was done with dhol, not quietly. When you are not being listened to, you should move to the side...I have a lot to say, but someone should answer. I am sad but happy too. I am sad because as I was with Congress for 48 years and I am not thick-skinned..." Elaborating further, he said, "If you heard my speech today, in subdued tone I tried to convey many things. My condition in the Congress was how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food. I was treated like that in the Congress Party."

He has also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power in Maharashtra. The development came at a time when the Election Commission gave a major setback to the faction led by Sharad Pawar, giving the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai. "He is independent and he will take his own decision," said Siddique when asked if his son will also join the NCP. (ANI)

