Israel FinMin says Moody's downgrade unreasonable, politicised
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Saturday brushed off a Moody's downgrading of Israel's credit rating, saying the decision linked to the Gaza war was not based on sound economic reasoning and was tantamount to a pessimistic "manifesto".
"The Israeli economy is strong by all measures. It is capable of sustaining all war efforts, on the front-line and home-front, until, with God's help, victory is achieved," he said in a response to the decision published on Friday. (Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moody
- Gaza
- Israeli
- Bezalel Smotrich
- Israel
- Dan Williams
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Qatar's emir agree hostage deal key to pause in Gaza fighting -White House
Israeli Holocaust survivor says the Oct. 7 Hamas attack revived childhood trauma
Israeli military strengthens control of Khan Yunis
Israeli military reports at least 11 gunmen killed in Gaza's Khan Younis
26,257 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 -Gaza health ministry