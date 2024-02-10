Israel FinMin says Moody's downgrade unreasonable, politicised

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Saturday brushed off a Moody's downgrading of Israel's credit rating, saying the decision linked to the Gaza war was not based on sound economic reasoning and was tantamount to a pessimistic "manifesto".

"The Israeli economy is strong by all measures. It is capable of sustaining all war efforts, on the front-line and home-front, until, with God's help, victory is achieved," he said in a response to the decision published on Friday. (Writing by Dan Williams)

