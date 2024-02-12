Jagan Mohan Reddy of YSRCP submits 'B' forms to three party candidates for RS elections
YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday handed over B Forms to three party candidates set to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
He issued the forms to Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy.
''Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the B Forms to candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections,'' said a statement from the Chief Minister's office.
The B Form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election.
The three candidates met the Chief Minister at his camp office.
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27.
The terms of K Ravindra Kumar from TDP, C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha will end soon.
