"Bihar: Tejashwi cries foul as 3 RJD MLAs switch sides to ruling NDA in assembly"

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which has lost power in Bihar, on Monday received a jolt after at least three of its members sat on the ruling party benches in the Bihar assembly. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved a motion before the state assembly, seeking confidence in the new government he has formed with the BJP.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), moved the motion soon after the House passed the resolution for the removal of RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as Speaker of the assembly.

