Kerala Discontinues Displaying PM's Photo at Ration Shops, Selfie Points Evaded

It also issued directions to use carry bags with its logo.Anil said the state government will not implement such campaigns during the election year.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:33 IST
The Kerala government on Monday said it will not comply with the Union Government's directive to display signboards and flexes featuring photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the National Food Security Act (NFSA) logo at ration shops across the state.

Responding to a question posed by IUML MLA P Abdul Hameed in the assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the selfie campaign, at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner, was part of BJP's election campaign.

''This campaign is at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner and it is clear that this is part of their (BJP's) election campaign. We will point this out and inform the Union government that this is not right and will be difficult to implement. We will also see whether we can approach the Election Commission over this issue,'' Vijayan said.

Earlier, state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, G R Anil said the Centre had issued directions to display flex and banners featuring the prime minister's photo across over 14,000 ration shops in Kerala.

He said the Centre also gave instructions to install the PM's selfie points at select 550 ration shops and asked the officials to inspect the same. It also issued directions to use carry bags with its logo.

Anil said the state government will not implement such campaigns during the election year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

