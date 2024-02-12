Left Menu

Prithviraj expresses regret over Ashok Chavan's unexpected departure from Congress

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the decision of his colleague Ashok Chavan to end association with the party was unfortunate. Prithviraj Chavan also said he was unaware of the compulsion due to which Ashok Chavan left Congress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:26 IST
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said the decision of his colleague Ashok Chavan to end association with the party was unfortunate. Prithviraj Chavan also said he was unaware of the compulsion due to which Ashok Chavan left Congress. ''This is an unfortunate decision. Never thought a person like him (Ashok Chavan) would take such a step,'' he told reporters. The former Union minister also said voters would teach a lesson to those who deserted them and left the party.

After he quit the party, Ashok Chavan said the decision was a personal one and he doesn't want to ascribe any reason to it.

He also said that he has not taken any decision yet on joining BJP.

