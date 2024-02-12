Left Menu

PMLA Court Grants 3-Day Extension to ED Remand of Hemant Soren

A special PMLA court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate ED remand of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said. On February 2, the court granted 5 days of ED remand to Soren.

A special PMLA court on Monday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said. The ED prayed for four days of remand of the JMM leader. Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president, was on February 7 remanded to five days of ED custody by the special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. On February 2, the court granted 5 days of ED remand to Soren.

