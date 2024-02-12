Poland and France on same page on geopolitics, says Polish PM
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that France and Poland are on the same page as regards the geopolitical situation and support for Ukraine. we are rebuilding the Weimar Triangle," Tusk said during a joined press conference in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron. The "Weimar Triangle" platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday that France and Poland are on the same page as regards the geopolitical situation and support for Ukraine. "We want us to send a common signal that we are ready for solidarity in all the most difficult situations ... we are rebuilding the Weimar Triangle," Tusk said during a joined press conference in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron.
The "Weimar Triangle" platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991.
