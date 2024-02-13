Biden says US working on Gaza hostage deal that would lead to six-week period of calm
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 03:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 03:04 IST
The United States is working on a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that would lead to a period of calm in Gaza lasting for at least six weeks, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"We're actively working for peace, security and dignity for both the Palestinian people and the Israeli people. And I'm working on this day and night," Biden told reporters after talks with Jordanian King Abdullah.
