Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene as he presses immunity bid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 03:07 IST
Donald Trump on Monday turned to the U.S. Supreme Court as he presses his claim - rejected by lower courts - that he is immune from being prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss because he was serving as president when he took those actions.

Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, asked the justices to put on hold the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting his immunity claim. A March 4 trial date for Trump in federal court in Washington on four criminal counts pursued by Special Counsel Jack Smith was postponed, with no new date yet set.

