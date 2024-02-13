Independent members welcome to form government if they can show majority, Pakistan ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif says
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and leader of its largest party Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are welcome to form a government if they can prove their majority in parliament.
If the Khan-backed independent candidates cannot do that, other parties will go ahead and form a government and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is talking to other groups to form a coalition, Sharif said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Imran Khan
- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
- Sharif
- Khan
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Imran Khan’s party alleges deliberate crackdown against his party’s candidates ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan
4 dead, 5 injured in blast at Imran Khan's party rally in southwestern Pakistan
'Cypher case won't stand 10 seconds in Islamabad HC': Imran Khan's lawyer
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10-year jail term, party says
Pakistan court jails ex-PM Imran Khan for 10 years days ahead of polls