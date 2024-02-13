Left Menu

Independent members welcome to form government if they can show majority, Pakistan ex-PM Shehbaz Sharif says

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:20 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and leader of its largest party Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are welcome to form a government if they can prove their majority in parliament.

If the Khan-backed independent candidates cannot do that, other parties will go ahead and form a government and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is talking to other groups to form a coalition, Sharif said.

