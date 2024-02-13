Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges over the issue of law and order situation, with the opposition BJP alleging that the state has turned into a ''goonda rajya'', and asked whether the Congress government is ''dead or alive''.

As soon as the House met for the day, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanded that a discussion on law and order situation should be taken up first, based on the adjournment notice given by him and his party MLAs.

Heated exchange and commotion followed, as Congress members and Ministers took strong exception to the BJP's allegations against the government. ''The law and order situation has deteriorated, with recent incidents like woman stripped naked and paraded in Belagavi, Haveri gang rape, cyber crime, and terror related activities. Our adjournment notice should be allowed and discussion has to be taken up on this. Last time, during the Belagavi session also we had pressed for adjournment motion on this, and the matter was listed in the agenda, but was not taken up for discussion,'' Ashoka said.

Urging Speaker U T Khader to be considerate towards the opposition side, he said, ''The issue is important as law and order has collapsed in the state and questions are being raised whether there is law and order (at all). No one knows whether the government is dead or alive. Anti-social elements are royally wielding weapons in public...the state has turned into a goonda rajya.'' At this point intervening, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is not against the opposition raising the issue, but it should be taken up after the Question Hour.

He said the government will respond to allegations about deteriorating law and order situation and will also highlight ''murders that took place and how weapons were wielded publicly by anti social elements during BJP rule.'' However, Ashoka and BJP legislators insisted that the issue should be taken up first.

Jumping to Ashoka's support, BJP MLA and party's State General Secretary Sunil Kumar said the matter is of utmost importance as cases were registered against some other people (not involved) in the Haveri gang rape case and people who hoisted ''Hanuma Dwaja'' in Mandya were lathi-charged. ''The issue (law and order) should be taken up on priority as there seems to be lawlessness in the state.'' Another senior BJP MLA and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated, and incidents of murder are on rise.

Following this, there was heated exchange between opposition and treasury benches, as Ministers Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge and K J George among others, along with Congress legislators tried to defend the government, by highlighting incidents that took place during the BJP rule.

As Kharge asked BJP members to also raise the issue of their party led government in Madhya Pradesh detaining farmers from Karnataka in that state, an argument broke out between him and opposition members including Sunil Kumar, who said, ''he (Kharge) need not guide us on the issue to be raised and let him guide their leader who is doing ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' (referring to Rahul Gandhi).'' Ashoka said let Kharge and other Congress leaders guide their party and INDIA bloc leaders, leading to arguments between both sides.

As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker said two adjournment notices were received -- one from JD(S) on distress faced by copra farmers, and the other by BJP on law and order. As JD(S) notice came first, and as two adjournments cannot be considered on the same day as per rules, BJP's notice will not stand.

He asked the BJP to give another notice on Wednesday for consideration, despite BJP arguing that as per rules, when there are more than one adjournment notices, the principal opposition party's notice should be given priority.

