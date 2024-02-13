UK foreign minister Cameron expected to meet Chinese counterpart - Guardian
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this weekend, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The UK's Foreign Office has pencilled in a meeting between the pair at the Munich Security Conference, the paper said, citing two government sources.
The Foreign Office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
