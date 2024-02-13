Pakistan ex-PM Khan backed candidates to join small party to form government, says party official

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that independent members of parliament backed by his party will join the minority Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party to form a government after inconclusive elections last week, an official of Khan’s party quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that Khan will decide who the prime minister of this government will be. (Writing by YP Rajesh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)