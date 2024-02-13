Pakistan ex-PM Khan backed candidates to join small party to form government, says party official
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that independent members of parliament backed by his party will join the minority Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party to form a government after inconclusive elections last week, an official of Khan’s party quoted him as saying on Tuesday.
He also said that Khan will decide who the prime minister of this government will be. (Writing by YP Rajesh)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Majlis
- Imran Khan
- Khan
- Wahdat-e-Muslimeen
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Imran Khan’s party alleges deliberate crackdown against his party’s candidates ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10-year jail term, party says
Pakistan court jails ex-PM Imran Khan for 10 years days ahead of polls
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Quresh sentenced to 10 years in prison in cipher case
FACTBOX-Main criminal cases against Pakistan's Imran Khan