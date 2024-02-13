Left Menu

Pakistan ex-PM Khan backed candidates to join small party to form government, says party official

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:17 IST
Pakistan ex-PM Khan backed candidates to join small party to form government, says party official
Represenatative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that independent members of parliament backed by his party will join the minority Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party to form a government after inconclusive elections last week, an official of Khan’s party quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that Khan will decide who the prime minister of this government will be. (Writing by YP Rajesh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024