Left Menu

JD(U) names Nitish Kumar's confidant Sanjay Kumar Jha its Rajya Sabha candidate

The BJP, the principal NDA constituent, has already named its two candidates.Jha, a former minister in the state, has long been a close associate of Kumar and enjoys good equation with the BJP, the party the JDU allied with last month after quitting the opposition INDIA bloc.He hails from the states mithilanchal region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:05 IST
JD(U) names Nitish Kumar's confidant Sanjay Kumar Jha its Rajya Sabha candidate
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday named its general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

In a statement, the JD(U) said party president Nitish Kumar has named Jha its nominee for the biennial polls to the Upper House from Bihar.

Six seats from the state are falling vacant and the ruling National Democratic Alliance is expected to win at least three of them. The BJP, the principal NDA constituent, has already named its two candidates.

Jha, a former minister in the state, has long been a close associate of Kumar and enjoys good equation with the BJP, the party the JD(U) allied with last month after quitting the opposition INDIA bloc.

He hails from the state's 'mithilanchal' region. He replaces outgoing JD(U) MP Bashistha Narain Singh, a senior party leader who has not been keeping well for some time. Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024