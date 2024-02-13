Left Menu

"Modi's guarantee is to take corrupt leaders into BJP...": Uddhav Thackeray

After former Congress leader Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a jibe at the slogan of BJP "Modi ki guarantee" and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's main mission is to induct corrupt leaders into the BJP and give them the post of Deputy Chief Ministers and CMs.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:07 IST
"Modi's guarantee is to take corrupt leaders into BJP...": Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After former Congress leader Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a jibe at the slogan of BJP "Modi ki guarantee" and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's main mission is to induct corrupt leaders into the BJP and give them the post of Deputy Chief Ministers and CMs. Thackeray also said that there is a new "virus" spreading in the country in the form of "dictatorship".

"We saw corona in our government but today there is a new virus came in the country it's called dictatorship under the Modi government. So, I request you (People's) to wash your hands and finish this dictatorship virus from the country. What is Modi's guarantee? I will tell you, it is to take corrupt leaders into BJP and give them Rajya Sabha seats, make them Deputy CMs and CM and free them from ED and CBI cases," he said. "I want to ask Modi Ji, your BJP leaders are not capable of completing your dream so you are breaking the parties. They (BJP) stole my party Shiv Sena, then broke NCP Sharad Pawar and now Ashok Chavan from Congress and Nitish Kumar," he said while referring to the splitting of the two major parties of Maharashtra.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting to work for the "constructive development of Maharashtra". Further, Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Central government on the farmers' protest and said that the farmers wanted to meet Home Minister Amit Shah but he has no time and is not serious on this matter.

"Today Farmers are protesting against this government in Delhi for their Crops. They want Swaminathan's report and MSP. Our farmers want to meet Home Minister Amit Shah but he doesn't have time and is not serious. PM Narendra Modi visit their villages, eat in their house but today farmers want to come in Delhi they are not allowed," Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said. Meanwhile, the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday as the protesting farmers marching towards Delhi attempted to break police barricades.

Farmers were seen attempting to remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they tried to cross the Shambhu border. The police fired tear gas to disperse the protestors at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border as they tried to breach the multi-layered barricades.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024