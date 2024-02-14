Indonesia's Prabowo on track for single-round victory, unofficial counts show

Indonesian presidential contender Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, on Wednesday appeared on track to win the election in a single round, based on unofficial vote counts.

Prabowo had nearly 60% of votes, based on 50.7% of votes counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country, pollster Litbang Kompas said.

Private pollsters are tabulating votes at a sample of pollion stations across the country, known as "quick counts". In previous elections, the counts from reputable companies have proved to be accurate.

