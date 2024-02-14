Left Menu

Indonesia's Anies says too early to determine presidential election outcome

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:14 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia presidential contender Anies Baswedan said on Wednesday it was too early to conclude the outcome of the election and asked the public to wait for the official result from the poll body.

He spoke after unofficial quick counts of votes from a sample of polling stations showed Prabowo Subianto was on track to win the presidency in a single round, with more than twice as many votes as Anies, who trailed in second place.

