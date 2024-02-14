Indonesia presidential contender Ganjar: we will wait for election results

Indonesia presidential contender Ganjar Pranowo said on Wednesday his team would "wait for election results".

His comments come as unofficial counts showed Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on track to win the presidency in a single round.

Independent pollsters are conducting "quick counts" based on ballots counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.

