Nato chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Eighteen NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year," Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels.
He added that NATO's European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- European
- Brussels
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares rise to fresh two-year highs on earnings, Wall St gains
European shares inch up to fresh two-year highs tracking Wall St gains
Orchid Pharma's new antibiotic 'Exblifeb' gets European Medicines Agency approval
ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI
European shares touch fresh two-year highs on earnings boost