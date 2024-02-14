"If KCR is Satya Harishchandra then...": Telangana CM slams BRS president

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao for running away from the Assembly rather than participating in the debates on matters of public importance. CM Reddy addressed media persons after inspecting the damaged pillars of the Laxmi Medigadda Barrage here on Tuesday and demanded the BRS president attend the Assembly session and take part in the debate over the white paper to be released over the irrigation projects.

"KCR launched a counterattack on us in the Nalgonda assembly to avoid the discussion on looting thousands of crores in the name of redesign. If KCR is Satya Harishchandra, why did he not come to the discussion in the Legislative Assembly," he added. He further said that the Telangana government have disclosed the evidence in the House on your management.

"Our minister has written a letter to you to visit Medigadda. If you had any objection to the date, we said let's go on the date you mentioned. KCR did not come to the assembly due to a broken leg. How did he go to the Nalgonda assembly? Is Nalgonda near? Or is the assembly far?" he said. "If there were flaws in the resolution, how did Harish Rao support it? The BRS leaders should come for a debate in the assembly if they are firm on their claim that just a couple of pillars suffered damages," he added.

"KCR is trying to blackmail us by saying that he will chase us. Why are you afraid to discuss the Kaleshwaram issue? Did your secretary write the letter without your permission?" he asked. Telangana CM asked KCR to come to Assembly adding that Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will release the white paper.

"Come to the House tomorrow on Wednesday, Uttam Reddy is going to introduce the white paper on the irrigation sector and participate in the discussion. Fulfill your responsibility as the leader of the opposition for the good of the people at least for once and not for selfish reasons. You(KCR) are the cause of all sins," he said. CM Reddy said that if KCR is truthful then he should have come to the Assembly, and suggested changes to the resolution on Krishna River Management Board's (KRMB).

"The cracks in the pillars of the Medigadda barrage are visible, KCR says it is a minor incident. They are trying to cover up their mistakes. How many more years will the BJP and BRS ally the dark?" he added. Earlier on Tuesday, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party president and ex-CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) demanded CM Reddy to take an all-party delegation to Delhi to fight against the Krishna River Management Board's (KRMB) call to takeover of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects.

The 'Chalo Nalgonda' meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, is KCR's first mass interaction after losing power in the Assembly elections in the state. KCR said "We undertook the Chalo Nalgonda program. Why? Why did I have to come? It's not a political meeting. For 24 years I have been roaming and saying without water our life is a waste. It was the BRS party who made Nalgonda, Fluoride-free".

"Brijesh Kumar tribunal, Central government, Central Jal Shakti minister, whoever wants to divide our water share, this meeting is a warning to them. Khammam Nalgonda, Mahboobnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, This is the life and death of 5 districts", added former CM. "If a new government comes it should do better than the past government. But they are indulging in accusing KCR and abusing KCR. The power is not forever, but the people are and their rights are forever. I don't understand a few things, we have given the current for 9 years without interruption for 24 hours, where it is now? You people don't get nervous but ask them current," asked KCR.

"I warn the state government to give the current the way the BRS government gave. But they brought the Generator into the assembly. Seven times the Current was gone while Jagdish Reddy was addressing in Nalgonda. We will fight till the end over the state's rights to water in Krishna and Godavari rivers. Taking a resolution in the assembly is not enough, The CM should take a party delegation to Delhi and question the PM and say that we will not sit quiet till we get our share," further added K Chandrashekhar Rao. (ANI)

