Left Menu

Cong Nyay Yatra 2nd phase in J'khand cancelled, to resume in Bihar's Aurangabad on Feb 15

A public rally will be organised in Aurangabad at 2 pm, which will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, told reporters in Garhwa on Wednesday.Gandhi was scheduled to stay in Jharkhand for two days in the second leg, before entering Bihar on February 15.Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that Gandhi had to leave for Delhi for a special purpose.Rahul ji has already covered 650 km in Jharkhand during the first leg of his Yatra in Jharkhand in the first week of February.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:48 IST
Cong Nyay Yatra 2nd phase in J'khand cancelled, to resume in Bihar's Aurangabad on Feb 15
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, Congress leaders said.

The march will resume from Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday as was planned earlier.

The Yatra’s second phase in Jharkhand had to be cancelled as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers' agitation in the national capital, party sources said.

The Yatra was scheduled to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers at Ranka in Garhwa district was conducted by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders.

“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday. A public rally will be organised in Aurangabad at 2 pm, which will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, told reporters in Garhwa on Wednesday.

Gandhi was scheduled to stay in Jharkhand for two days in the second leg, before entering Bihar on February 15.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that Gandhi had to leave for Delhi for a ''special purpose''.

“Rahul ji has already covered 650 km in Jharkhand during the first leg of his Yatra in Jharkhand in the first week of February. The remaining around 150 km Yatra could not be possible due to some unavoidable reasons. We will request Rahul ji to visit this place (Palamu division) once the yatra gets completed,” Thakur said. He added that the Yatra has been successful in Jharkhand as it infused new energy among party workers and people of Jharkhand.

Apart from Ramesh and Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI in-charge Kanhiya Kumar and other senior Congress leaders participated in the scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday. Gandhi was scheduled to participate in the programme.

The first leg of Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand took place in the first week of February. It had entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2 and entered Odisha on February 6.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024