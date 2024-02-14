Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:49 IST
Akshay Kumar joins historic inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday reached Abu Dhabi ahead of the inauguration of the first Hindu stone temple in the city.

The temple in Abu Dhabi, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been built using ancient architectural methods clubbed with scientific techniques.

For the occasion, Akshay donned a white and golden kurta. The 56-year-old actor was accompanied by his security detail.

The temple, called BAPS Hindu Mandir, has been built with over 300 high-tech sensors to measure temperature and monitor seismic activity, no metal has been used in the construction of the temple and fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation.

The grand temple has been built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

On Tuesday, after signing multiple bilateral agreements with the UAE, and attending the high-voltage 'Ahlan Modi' event that saw massive participation from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the largest Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister will then head to Doha to meet the leadership in Qatar as part of his two-day visit to the Gulf region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

