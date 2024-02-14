NATO's Stoltenberg urges US House to pass Ukraine aid, says China watching
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to pass a "vital" multi-billion dollar military aid package for Ukraine, warning lawmakers that China would be emboldened if Russia wins its war.
"I count on the House of Representatives to agree support to Ukraine, because this is not charity. This is an investment in our own security," Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told Reuters in an interview.
