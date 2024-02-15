"It was done deliberately": Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee after WB BJP chief injured during lathicharge

Left Menu

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar sustained injuries during the police lathicharge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar sustained injuries during the police lathicharge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers. Speaking to the reporters here, the BJP senior leader held Mamata Banerjee responsible for the whole situation.

"The way West Bengal Police manhandled Sukanta Majumdar, it was done deliberately... Mamata Banerjee is responsible for this behaviour. There were hundreds of police personnel deployed there. Sukanta's detention was illegal. Mamata Banerjee sent a police force to kill him," Adhikari said. Speaking about the BJP West Bengal Chief's health, Suvendu said, "He is currently kept in ICU. He is feeling discomfort and is continuously vomiting. He is not able to take food now."

Majumdar was admitted to the Basirhat multi-facility hospital on Wednesday after he was injured during the police lathi charge as a scuffle broke out between the police and party workers. The state BJP staged a protest against the situation in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides.

Later in the day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the hospital and met Majumdar at Apollo Hospital. The West Bengal government has reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

Sector 144 has been imposed in the area till February 19 to maintain law and order in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. The political storm over the events at Bengal's Sandeshkhali sparked violence in another part of the state on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters on Tuesday after efforts were made to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in West Bengal's Basirhat prior to the agitation of the party over allegations of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali block.

BJP workers, led by the party's state chief, Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with the police in Basirhat after being stopped from holding a protest. Police personnel were seen charging party workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered the village. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathicharge to drive away the protesters.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been agitating for the last few days over alleged atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides. Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

