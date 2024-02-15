Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda files nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda filed the nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat on Thursday.

BJP chief JP Nadda files nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda filed the nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate from Gujarat on Thursday. Nadda filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupinder Patel and other party leaders in the state.

Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh. For the biennial Rajya Sabha polls, BJP has named four nominees for Gujarat.

Apart from Nadda, BJP has fielded three other leaders from Gujarat namely, Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak, and Jashvantsinh Parmar. Also, the BJP has announced that it's nominating Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

Earlier this week, the party named 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. Today is the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15.

The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. (ANI)

