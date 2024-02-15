Left Menu

"Bawankule asserts BJP's immunity to Electoral bonds ruling; insists party's integrity in benefiting from power"

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the Supreme Courts decision to hold the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional will not affect his party as it does not gain money through political power. He was replying to a question about the opposition taking swipes at the saffron party over the ruling as the electoral funding scheme was brought in by the Narendra Modi government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:54 IST
"Bawankule asserts BJP's immunity to Electoral bonds ruling; insists party's integrity in benefiting from power"
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to hold the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional will not affect his party as it does not ''gain money through political power.'' He was replying to a question about the opposition taking swipes at the saffron party over the ruling as the electoral funding scheme was brought in by the Narendra Modi government. ''The Supreme Court's verdict should be respected. It will not affect the BJP, as we do not gain money through political power. We do not have such `sanskar' (values),'' Bawankule told reporters. ''Those who generate huge funds through political power and return to power by using such money, will be affected,'' he further said.

The state BJP chief was talking to the media at the legislature complex here after the party's three candidates filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. As all parties have enough MLAs, the election will likely be unopposed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024