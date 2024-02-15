Rajya Sabha Elections in Telangana: Congress and BRS endorse three nominees
Congress candidates Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav and BRS nominee Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday filed their nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election from Telangana.
Chowdhury and Yadav, who were accompanied by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and other leaders, submitted their nomination in the state legislature here, party sources said.
BRS candidate Ravichandra also filed his nomination papers, the opposition party sources said.
Three seats are up for grabs in Telangana of which the Congress can win two and the BRS one. The strength of the Congress and BRS in the state assembly is 64 and 39 respectively.
While Yadav is a Youth Congress leader, Ravichandra is a sitting Rajya Sabha member of the BRS who has been renominated.
