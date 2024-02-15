Left Menu

Delhi CM sets example for tackling pollution; other governments urged to follow suit: AAP's Priyanka Kakkar

The Arvind Kejriwal government is working to find solutions to the pollution problem. I urge all other governments to work on the lines of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and find solutions, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:27 IST
Visual from India Gate. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Thursday said other governments should ''learn'' from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and take steps to address the issue of pollution.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, she highlighted the various steps taken by the government in addressing the issue of pollution, including the induction of electric buses to the fleet.

''An honest government always finds solutions to issues while a dishonest one creates problems for people. The Arvind Kejriwal government is working to find solutions to the pollution problem. I urge all other governments to work on the lines of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and find solutions,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

