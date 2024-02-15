"Workers brought from elsewhere...": CM Mamata accuses BJP of instigating Sandeshkhali violence

As the BJP continued statewide protests against the alleged sexual abuse and excesses on women at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the principal Opposition party in the state of instigating violence and disturbing law and order in the area. Speaking on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday, CM Mamata informed that 17 people have been arrested, so far, in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence.

Countering the BJP's charge that she was unmoved by the plight of women in Sandeshkhali despite being a woman CM, Mamata said, "I have never condoned injustice and violence. I sent fact-finding teams and the police administration after receiving word of the violence and protests. A total of 17 people have already been arrested in the case so far. A delegation of our women's wing is also in the area, going door to door and listening to the grievances of local women. We will address all issues after receiving a comprehensive ground report. I need to acquire proper and full knowledge of what happened before deciding on further action." Alleging the involvement of the BJP and his ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the violent protests, CM Mamata said, "The RSS has a presence in the area and there were riots there 7-8 years ago. It is one of our trouble spots and is vulnerable to riots. We managed to effectively handle the law and order situation during Saraswati Puja. They (BJP, RSS) had planned to incite more clashes and violence."

Claiming fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan as the 'primary target' of the BJP-led Centre, CM Mamata said, "It has come to light that BJP workers were brought from elsewhere to instigate locals and incite violence and clashes. Their primary target was Sheikh Shahjahan and they sent the ED (Directorate of Enforcement) after him. They ousted everyone from the area, giving a fake impression of a clash between the Adivasis and Muslims. However, I do acknowledge that some people are angry and our government will take steps to address their concerns." Meanwhile, the BJP, on Thursday, continued its tirade against the ruling TMC in Bengal amid the prevailing unrest in Sandeshkhali, with Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh alleging that the Mamata administration was shielding 'criminals' such as Shahjahan Sheikh from the law enforcement agencies.

"Mamata Banerjee has kept criminals such as Shahjahan Sheikh and Shibu Hazra from falling into the dragnet of the law enforcement agencies. However, the people have now come out against this government and won't forgive her. She will either have to step down or the people will make her do so," Ghosh told media persons on Thursday. Tension and bedlam gripped Sandeshkhali on Wednesday after BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was leading a sit-in against the government over the alleged sexual abuse and atrocities on women, fell from the bonnet of his car and lost consciousness during a police crackdown on the protest.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms against the TMC rule over the last few days, claiming excesses and atrocities by fugitive strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. (ANI)

