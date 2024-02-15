Invitation extended to PM to unveil Lachit Barphukan's statue: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said an invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the over 125-feet-high bronze statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. The chief minister visited the venue, located at the 'Maidam' (memorial) of the general, and reviewed the progress of work at Lahdoigarh in Hollongapar area of the district.

Sarma expressed hope that the inauguration would take place in the first week of March, subject to confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office.

''I will discuss the matter with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to decide on a date convenient for the PM to inaugurate the statue. Hopefully, it will be in the first week of March'', Sarma told reporters.

He said the area will be developed as a Lachit Barphukan Cultural Centre and two museums, one on the Ahom era and the other a war museum with artefacts of that period, will also be set up in the precincts.

''It will be a great honour for Assam if the PM unveils the statue of Lachit Barphukan and pays his tribute to the brave Ahom general'', he added.

Barphukan is famed in Assam's history for thwarting the Mughal army in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' in a naval war on the River Brahmaputra.

Additionally, the PM has been requested to lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College and participate in the 'Griha Pravesh' (house warming) ceremony for 5.5 lakh homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Sarma also inspected the proposed venue for the prime minister's meeting, Meleng Meteli Pothar, and assessed preparations, including ensuring smooth public access, security arrangements, provision of amenities like drinking water, and transportation for attendees.

