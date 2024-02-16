UK PM Sunak welcomes Jordan's aid airdrop in Gaza after meeting with King Abdullah
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Jordan’s efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza, his office said in a readout on Thursday following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at Downing Street.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Jordan’s efforts to airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza, his office said in a readout on Thursday following a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at Downing Street. A video released by Jordan's state-owned broadcaster showed the monarch on board a plane and participating in dropping supplies to field hospitals in the enclave.
“The Prime Minister welcomed Jordan’s innovative efforts to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza by land and air, and he set out the UK’s work to unblock aid access and alleviate the humanitarian crisis," a Downing Street spokesperson said. Sunak had earlier called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday.
