Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu, Axios reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 03:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reported on Thursday, citing the prime minister's office.

The conversation lasted about 40 minutes, Axios reported. It did not provide further details.

