Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu, Axios reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2024 03:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 03:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reported on Thursday, citing the prime minister's office.
The conversation lasted about 40 minutes, Axios reported. It did not provide further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel
- U.S.
Advertisement