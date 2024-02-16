Left Menu

Senegal constitutional council finds election delay was unlawful

Sall, who is not standing in the vote and has reached the constitutional limit of two terms in power, said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the Constitutional Council.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 03:22 IST
Senegal constitutional council finds election delay was unlawful

Senegal's Constitutional Council on Thursday ruled that parliament's unprecedented postponement of the Feb. 25 presidential vote was not in line with the constitution, pitching the country into a new phase of electoral uncertainty. Opposition presidential candidates and lawmakers last week filed a number of legal challenges to the bill that delayed the vote to December and extended President Macky Sall's mandate in what critics said amounted to an "institutional coup."

The standoff has fuelled widespread unrest and raised international concerns that one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa is under threat. In the latest twist, the Constitutional Council decided that "the (postponement) law ... is contrary to the constitution," according to its minutes.

The council also ruled to cancel a decree announced by Sall ahead of the vote that had set the postponement in motion. The presidency and government did not reply to requests for comment.

What happens next is unclear. Sall, who is not standing in the vote and has reached the constitutional limit of two terms in power, said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the Constitutional Council. In its decision, the council did not specify when the election should be held. There are only 10 days left before the original poll date and most candidates have not been campaigning since Sall issued his decree on Feb. 3, hours before campaigns were meant to kick off.

The council's decision has "left a window of opportunity open for discussion," said Ali Ngouille Ndiaye, a former minister and opposition candidate, on local radio. (Additional reporting by Portia Crowe Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024