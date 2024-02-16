Left Menu

Parliament Committee of Privileges directs West Bengal top officials to appear before them on Feb 19 over Sukanta Majumdar's complaint

The Parliament Committee of Privileges on Thursday directed the top police officials of West Bengal to appear before them over a complaint from the state BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar on February 19.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:01 IST
West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament Committee of Privileges on Thursday directed the top police officials of West Bengal to appear before them over a complaint from the state BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar on February 19. This comes in connection with the notice given by State BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar for "alleged misconduct, brutality and causing life-threatening injuries to him by the Police officials and District Administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas."

Majumdar, along with other party workers, were brutally assaulted by police officials during the Sandeshkhali protest. Notably, women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. West Bengal Director General of Police/inspector-general of police, SP Basirhat, and Addl SP Basirhat were directed to appear before the Committee on February 19th for "oral evidence into the breach of privilege and violation of protocol norms."

Majumdar accused the police officials and District Administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas of misconduct and brutality. He complained that he got life-threatening injuries because of the police conduct. "I am writing to bring to your attention a series of disturbing incidents involving police misconduct and brutality that occurred on the 13th and 14th of February. As a member of the Lok Sabha, I believe it is crucial to address such egregious violations of human rights and the rule of law," Majumdar wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"It is evident that the police acted with malicious intent, as not only was I targeted, but my staff and other security personnel were also subjected to violence. This orchestrated attack on political representatives undermines the democratic fabric of our nation and cannot be tolerated," he added. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was shifted from the ICU to a room in the daycare building of Apollo Hospital Salt Lake Kolkata on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BJP state president lost consciousness during a scuffle that broke out between security forces and party supporters while he was leading a sit-in protest against the prevailing situation in Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal government reimposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in and around 500 metres of area in seven-gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.

Sector 144 has been imposed in the area till February 19 to maintain law and order in view of the agitation by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. BJP workers, led by the party's state chief, Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with the police in Basirhat after being stopped from holding a protest.

Police personnel were seen charging party workers as the latter broke through barricades and entered the village. Scenes of chaos filled the village as the police resorted to lathi-charge to drive away the protesters. Earlier, locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam and the alleged rape incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

