"There is more scope to work at national level": Ashok Chavan after getting nominated for Rajya Sabha

Reacting to his Rajya Sabha candidature, Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP, ditching the Congress, said that by becoming a member of the upper house of Parliament, he will get much wider scope to work at the national level. "I am hopeful that things will work out well. By becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha, there is a much wider scope to work at the national level. More than that, I will be happy to associate myself with the party's strategy, planning, and working," Chavan told ANI.

He said that as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are due, BJP has kept faith in him and nominated him for the Rajya Sabha. "The election is around the corner in the country...They have to put responsibility on me, that is why they have given me Rajya Sabha so that I can take time out and move around in the country. So, I think it shouldn't be a problem," he added.

On his decision to join the BJP, Chavan said that the saffron party's graph is increasing day by day, adding that there are better prospects in the BJP. "Be it the national scenario or the state, the BJP's graph is increasing day by day. Better opportunities lie there. There is no readiness in Congress. So, in such a situation, people think that they either sit at home and lose (elections) or look for another option to win. So, I think the winning alternative is BJP," he said.

Ashok Chavan joined the BJP earlier this week, a day after quitting the Congress. Speaking after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha Chavan thanked PM Modi for having faith in him. "I thank PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. I feel that the opportunity they have given me shows the faith the BJP has in me," he said.

Former CM Ashok Chavan quit the party and joined BJP earlier this month. With a series of exits from the grand old party, it has been a major blow to the Congress in Maharashtra. The BJP on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, including former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and Ajit Gopchade.

Congress turncoat Milind Deora filed nomination as Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra on Thursday. However, the Congress has said that the exit of leaders will not have any impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections and that the party will come back strongly.

February 15th was the last day for filing nomination papers for the RS polls. The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. The Election Commission announced the biennial Rajya Sabha polls for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents ends in April. (ANI)

