Karnataka CM showcases unwavering commitment to Constitution and Kannada in budget

The back cover had the photo of Vidhana Soudha, Karnatakas seat of power, with the tricolour flying atop.Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar. Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:29 IST
Karnataka CM showcases unwavering commitment to Constitution and Kannada in budget
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to convey the Congress government's strong belief in the Indian Constitution along with a commitment to the promotion of Kannada in his budget speech delivered in the state Assembly on Friday.

The cover page of the budget book had the image of the preamble of the Constitution, and the Kannada flag bearing yellow and red colour. The back cover had the photo of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka's seat of power, with the tricolour flying atop.

Presenting his 15th budget on the occasion of 75 years of India becoming a republic, the Chief Minister said, ''We are marching ahead towards setting a new example of the Karnataka model of development founded on the principles of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution written by Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar.'' ''Social justice is not just our belief but a broader perspective towards life. The 'Kayaka' (duty) and 'Dasoha' (commensality) principles of 'Basavadi Sharanas' (the founder and followers of Lingayat sect) inspire us towards building an equal society,'' Siddaramaiah said.

He said the Sharana (Lingayat) philosophy of setting aside a part of one's earnings for 'Dasoha' underpins our hope of achieving an equitable distribution of wealth in society.

