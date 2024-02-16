Left Menu

Mayawati Urges West Bengal Government to Swiftly Act Against Perpetrators of Sandeshkhali Violence

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:40 IST
Mayawati Urges West Bengal Government to Swiftly Act Against Perpetrators of Sandeshkhali Violence
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday voiced concern over the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and urged the Mamata Banerjee government to take ''strict action against the culprits.'' ''The ongoing tension and violence in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal due to the recent incident of harassment of women etc.. is a matter of great concern,'' she said on X.

''The state government should be impartial in this matter and take strict legal action against the culprits so that such incidents do not recur,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.

Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024